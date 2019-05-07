Tony Ferguson Shares Chilling Return Message: ‘I’m Back MFs’

Spread the word!













Earlier today, news broke that Tony Ferguson was in Las Vegas negotiating his UFC return with his employer.

That was music to the sound of many MMA fans’ ears. ‘El Cucuy’ has been plagued by a series of concerning outside-the-cage issues involving his wife and son, so any news that was further behind him was great news. His mental health and family come first, of course. Ferguson had previously declared himself evaluated and fit to return, something Dana White argued was still pending.

After his wife dropped the restraining order against him, it would seem things were headed that way. A new management team added fuel to that fire as well.

Ferguson certainly seems to think he’ll be back very soon. Tonight, he posted a chilling video trailer full of his own impressive highlights on Twitter alongside an ‘I’m back MFS’ claim. Needless to say, it reminds us why he’s one of the most dangerous fighters in the sport.

Check it out here:

“I’m Back MF’s” – Champ Shit Only 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/NR08ef1072 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 6, 2019

But just what he’s back for is not yet entirely clear. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto tweeted that Ferguson’s meeting with his new management and the UFC went extremely well. He hasn’t signed a fight as of yet, but it could come quite soon:

Tony Ferguson and his new management, Ballengee Group, met with UFC brass in Las Vegas today. I’m told meeting went well, no fight agreed upon yet. But it’s possible things move quite fast from here. Tony is excited to fight, UFC excited to have him back. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 7, 2019

Ferguson Finally Back

It’s great to see things trending in the right direction.

From a pure sporting perspective, it was unfortunate to watch his 11-fight streak be delayed by things like this and his freak injury before UFC 223 last year. Ferguson’s career being delayed by further issues outside of fighting threatened to compromise the prime of one of lightweight’s best fighters.

Ferguson deserves his chance to prove he can compete with the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Donald Cerrone, and even Conor McGregor. Hopefully, the UFC will book him in one of those fights soon.