Holly Holm dominates in boxing return, lands shutout win over Yolanda Vega – Highlights

Former undisputed UFC bantamweight champion, Holly Holm has returned triumphantly tonight in professional boxing, landing a shutout unanimous decision win over Yolanda Vega on the preliminary card of Jake Paul’s return against ex-WBC champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Holm, who departed the Octagon following a memorable tenure at the beginning of this year, left off the back of a second round rear-naked choke to current bantamweight queen, Kayla Harrison in the latter’s promotional debut.

And tonight, the Hall of Fame inductee, Holm, returned to the squared circle for the first time since a decision win over Mary McGee back in 2013 over the course of 10 rounds.

With her victory, Holm would defend the IBA and WBF light welterweight championships.

And while not competing for gold tonight in her return to the ring, Albuquerque fan-favorite, Holm would box up opponent, Vega over the course of ten rounds in their pairing in Anaheim.

Riding out an impressive unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90) success in California, Holm would extend her professional boxing record to 34-2-3 with tonight’s performance.

Below, catch the highlights from Holly Holm’s win over Yolanda Vega in Anaheim