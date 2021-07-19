Tito Ortiz has announced his return to fighting and immediately been called out Dillon Danis of all people.

Last month, the former UFC light-heavyweight champion, announced his resignation from his position as Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem.

The abrupt end to Ortiz’s short-lived political career means he can get back to doing what he does best. The MMA legend last competed in the sport under the Combate Americas banner at Combate Americas 51. Oritz took home an opening round rear-naked choke victory over Alberto El Patron, otherwise known as Alberto Del Rio.

The victory marked the third straight win for the veteran, having stopped Chael Sonnen and rival Chuck Liddell under the Bellator and Golden Boy Promotions banner, respectively.

‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ recently took to social media to announce his return to fighting and ask fans who should be his next opponent.

“I will be fighting this year,” Ortiz wrote on Twitter. “Who should I fight? 2021”

Bellator welterweight prospect, Danis, quickly presented himself as an option.

“let’s do it,” Danis replied.

Danis is currently rehabbing from knee surgery. The 27-year-old enjoyed a successful career in BJJ but it remains to be seen if he will become a champion in MMA. Danis is yet to fight anyone with a winning record and is most known for being a friend and teammate of UFC superstar Conor McGregor. He has recently been linked to a crossover fight against YouTuber sensation-turned professional boxer, Jake Paul.

Who do you want to see Tito Ortiz fight in his return?