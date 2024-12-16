Is Team Khabib offended by Merab Dvalishvili’s trash talk? MMA coach offers sobering comments

According to AKA head coach, Javier Mendez — the recent jibes made by champion, Merab Dvalishvili to Umar Nurmagomedov and his team ahead of UFC 311 will likely not be reciproated by the title challenger ahead of their pairing next month, after the Georgian called into question the validity of his championship charge.

Dvalishvili, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, is slated to make his first defense of the divisional crown on January 18. next — taking on the unbeaten, Nurmagomedov in a distinct grudge matchup between the duo in the co-headliner of UFC 311.

Winning the crown back in September, Merab Dvalishvili extended his dizzying winning run with a dominant unanimous decision win over Sean O’Malley at The Las Vegas Sphere in the high-profile headliner of Noche UFC.

And landing himself a shot at the throne earlier this summer, Nurmagomedov would seal his charge with a statement decision win over former title chaser, Cory Sandhagen in his premiere main event outing at UFC Saudi Arabia.

However, during a press event ahead of the pairing, Merab Dvalishvili feverishly called into question how Nurmagomedov finds himself in a title fight with him amid his run of victories — before poking fun at the infamous photo of Team Nurmagomedov bathing together.

Javier Mendez discusses verbal jabs aimed by champion, Merab Dvalishvili

And when questioned how the team is being effected by Merab Dvalishvili’s comments, head coach, Mendez claimed that Nurmagomedov is unlikely to follow suit and aim verbal jibes at him in the future ahead of UFC 311.

“As long as, you know, Merab (Dvalishvili) keeps it between the team and—and—you know, even me—he can attack me, I think that’s okay, that’s fine,” Mendez told Submission Radio. “You know, Merab Dvalishvili hasn’t gone, you know, disrespecting anybody’s country, anybody’s religion, you know, anybody’s wife, or, you know, family members. So, so I think Merab has not done anything out of line. You know, so for me, you know, what he’s doing is cool. I let him continue doing what he’s doing.

He’s creating interest. Everybody’s talking about it. They’re talking because he makes no sense. He makes zero sense in his comments towards Umar, and Umar makes complete sense. Because, brother, you don’t want people coming after you? Let go of the belt then. “I don’t want you no more; I want the belt.” That’s it.

So Umar’s not after him; he’s after the legacy of what that title represents. And, you know, representing the Nurmagomedov clan and continuing to defend that belt and keep it at 29—you know, that’s his goal. He wants a legacy, you know, and that’s his, uh, thing in his mind. Not Merab, but Merab just happens to be the guy who holds the title. So that’s it. He has zero, zero dislike for Merab—zero bad things to say about Merab other than, “You have the title; I want the title.”

You know, Umar’s a great kid. He’s not dirty. He doesn’t do bad things. He stays—he keeps it clean. He’s not going to talk anything bad about Merab in any bad way. He’s just going to state facts, and that’s all he’s done.”