Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov: Sparks Laughter with Dagestani Jacuzzi Jibe at UFC 311 Press Conference

Merab Dvalishvili sparked laughter with a dig at both Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov during the UFC 311 press conference.

Next month, Merab Dvalishvili will defend his UFC bantamweight championship against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311. It’s one of the most highly anticipated bantamweight bouts in recent memory, with the expectation being that Umar will serve as the toughest test of Dvalishvili’s career to date.

As we know, in addition to being incredible at mixed martial arts, Merab Dvalishvili also likes to joke around from time to time. From skits online to snippets in interviews, he isn’t afraid to try and get under the skin of his opponents.

When it comes to Umar Nurmagomedov, however, he’s also managed to drag Islam Makhachev into the mix – as you can tell by the following exchange.

Merab Dvalishvili jokes about famous jacuzzi picture

Makhachev replied: "The same night we fight for the title, that's the best moment."

“How about the jacuzzi?” Dvalishvili replied.

“You can come,” Makhachev said to Merab.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

The picture in question is from back in the day, which shows Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov and other members of their team sharing a jacuzzi together.

Merab Dvalishvili is always focused on the next challenge. In the wake of him defeating Sean O’Malley to claim the belt, he made it known that he wants to be a fighting champion, and this is all the proof you need that he meant it.

The Georgian sensation wants to take on the toughest tests imaginable and you can’t slate him for that. In equal measure, it’ll be interesting to see how the trash talk ramps up from here in the weeks leading up to their title fight. Regardless of which way you lean in terms of who you’d like to see win, it feels like this is destined to be a tight affair.