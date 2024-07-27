Tai Emery Exclusive – “You can’t f*** with Gods anointed” vs. Charisa Sigala at Super Rizin 3

Tai Emery vs. Charisa Sigala for Super Rizin 3 has been made official as both athletes make weight. These two strikers will meet in a bare-knuckle rules match at a catchweight of 57.2 kg on July 28.

Tai Emery vs. Charisa Sigala

Australia’s Emery has quite the background. An electrician and lingerie football player, today she is a bare-knuckle fighter. She may be best known for her impressive first-round knockout which was followed by a flash for the audience, this moment went viral all around the globe.

For Emery vs. Charisa Sigala, both are OnlyFans models and bare-knuckle fighters. Sigala is best known for her matches against the likes of Pearl Gonzalez, and Taylor Starling, among others, and being booked against Paige VanZant, the former UFC fighter.

Sigala spoke in an interview with Cage Side Press and said of her upcoming opponent Emery, “She gets somebody who’s ready to throw down just as much as her and is ready to go. We both want that bloody battle [laughs]. That’s what I love.”

In an exclusive interview with Tim Wheaton of Low Kick MMA, for her Super Rizin 3 fight, Tai Emery said: “I’m honored to represent and showcase the sport of bare knuckles here in Japan! Never quit chasing your dreams, every sacrifice you make builds you … And remember, you can’t f*** with Gods anointed x.x.x.”

For Tai Emery vs. Charisa Sigala at Super Rizin 3, both made weight earlier today.

Watch Tai Emery vs. Charisa Sigala Super Rizin 3 Weigh In below