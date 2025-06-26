BKFC Releases 135-Pound Champion Alberto Blas Over Unprofessional Conduct Outside the Ring

BKFC has officially parted ways with its 135-pound bantamweight champion, Alberto “El Indio” Blas, due to what the organization describes as “a pattern of unprofessional behavior outside of competition.” The announcement, made in a press release dated June 26, 2025, did not specify the exact nature of Blas’s conduct, but BKFC management emphasized that such behavior is not in line with the values and standards of the promotion.

Alberto Blas Stripped of BKFC Title Following Pattern of Unprofessional Conduct

Alberto Blas, a Cuban-born fighter based in Miami, Florida, had been a dominant force in the BKFC’s bantamweight division. He captured the title at BKFC 62 by defeating Keith Richardson in the first round and successfully defended his belt at BKFC 66 with a stunning 56-second knockout of previously unbeaten Ryan Reber.

Blas left the ring with a perfect 6-0 record in BKFC, all victories coming by first-round finish, marking him as one of the most explosive and exciting fighters in the promotion’s history. His aggressive style and athletic background, including time on Cuba’s national freestyle wrestling team. made him a standout competitor and fan favorite.

Despite his success inside the squared circle, BKFC’s decision to sever ties highlights the importance the organization places on professionalism both inside and outside the ring. The phrase “a pattern of unprofessional behavior outside of competition” suggests repeated incidents that led to this outcome, rather than a single event.

The move leaves the bantamweight title vacant and raises questions about the future of the division, as Blas was widely regarded as one of the promotion’s top stars.

Fans and industry observers have reacted with a mix of surprise and disappointment, as Blas’s performances had earned him a strong following. However, BKFC’s stance reflects a broader commitment to maintaining discipline and integrity within the sport, even at the cost of losing a popular champion.