Manny Pacquiao vs. Rukiya Anpo Made Official for Super Rizin 3

Manny Pacquiao vs. Rukiya Anpo is set to go down on July 28 in an exhibition boxing match with modified rules. This is part of the Super Rizin 3 event broadcast live from Tokyo, Japan.

‘Pac-Man’ Manny Pacquiao is a hero of the Philippines. Capturing multiple world titles in boxing across all of the major organizations and different weight classes, Pacquiao is considered one of the all-time greats. With his aggressive style of boxing, and always aiming for the knockout, ‘Pac-Man’ is must-see boxing.

Since retiring from the sport professionally, Pacquiao has kept busy as a singer and politician. But has also been taking part in various exhibition matches. Upcoming, he will face former K-1 Kickboxing world champion Rukiya Anpo.

The kickboxing star Anpo, of Japan, began his combat sports journey when he was just a child fighting in Kyokushin Karate. Since then, Rukiya Anpo has picked up national karate titles and some professional kickboxing gold. Having been a K-1 World GP division champion, he is best known for his highlight reel knockouts with high impressive kicking acumen. Recently, Anpo spent some time training alongside former UFC champion Sean Strickland. The two had quite a violent sparring session.

For Manny Pacquiao vs. Rukiya Anpo at Super Rizin 3, both made weight earlier today. This will be a catchweight at 68 kg. Pacquiao has spent most of his professional career in weight classes much smaller than this while Anpo should be right at home.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Rukiya Anpo is a special rules exhibition match. It will be a fist-only fight, with no kicking or grappling. But unlike standard boxing, this fight will allow for spinning back fist strikes. To stream Manny Pacquiao vs. Rukiya Anpo see our information breakdown that will help.

Watch Manny Pacquiao vs. Rukiya Anpo Super Rizin 3 Weigh In Below