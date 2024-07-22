$5 Million Fine for Kicking Manny Pacquiao in RIZIN

The boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will soon be facing former K-1 Kickboxing world champion Rukiya Anpo in a boxing bout. This will take place in Super Rizin 3 on July 28 live from the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan. If the Japanese-born striker Anpo throws a kick at Pacquiao, he will find himself with quite a hefty fine.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Rukiya Anpo

The Filipino-born Manny Pacquiao is considered one of the all-time greats in boxing history. The icon has earned multiple world titles across weight classes and organizations. Incredibly, he was able to earn the Lineal title in five divisions throughout his storied career.

Since retiring from professional boxing, ‘Pac-Man’ has kept busy with a career in politics. But, has also been taking various bouts. On July 28, he will meet a kickboxing champion in RIZIN. This will be a special rules fight, similar to boxing but will include spinning back fists, and will be a three-round exhibition match.

Japan’s Rukiya Anpo has spent a lifetime in kick-sports. As a child, he had won national karate competitions. Eventually, he would turn to professional kickboxing and earn multiple titles in K-1 World GP. The striker is best known for his highlight-reel knockouts. But against Pacquiao, he will be unable to kick.

Originally, Chihiro Suzuki was to be the opponent of Pacquiao. However, Suzuki injured his hand during an exhibition boxing match against PRIDE FC legend Takanori Gomi and was forced to withdraw. Anpo stepped in to meet the Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao at 68 kg.

RIZIN president Nobuyuki Sakakibara, translated by Beyond Kick, explained the stakes, “Any violation will be punishable by a $5 million fine. At the time of Tenshin vs. Mayweather in 2018 that was approximately 500 million yen. However, due to the weak yen, that figure is now around 750 million yen [laughs].” If Anpo is unable to pay that much money, “Then he will have no choice but to pay with his body [laughs].”

Super Rizin 3 will include bare-knuckle fights, and MMA matches, in addition to this special rules contest. Headlining the July 28 fight card will be the Tokyo street fighting legend Mikuru Asakura facing the highly popular Ren Hiramoto.