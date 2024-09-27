Superbon KOs Jo Nattawut with Vicious Elbow Attack in Opening Round – ONE Friday Fights 81 Highlights

ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon returned to the art of eight limbs for a Muay Thai clash with ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, the kickboxing star strapped on the four-ounce gloves for just the second time in his ONE Championship career against Nattawut in the ONE Friday Fights 81 headliner on Friday.

Things got off to a hot start between the two Thai warriors with each of them landing a variety of leg kicks. As Nattawut attempted to get his hands going, Superbon landed a nasty inside elbow that instantly busted Nattawut open.

Undeterred, Nattawut kept moving forward but ended up eating another elbow strike before getting dumped to the canvas. Initially, the referee called for Nattawut to get up, but after realizing that he was compromised from the elbow, a 10-count was initiated.

Nattawut fought his way back up but was clearly compromised. Unable to even raise his hands when instructed, the referee waved off the fight.

Official Result: Superbon def. Jo Nattawut via KO (elbow) at 1:43 of Round 1.

Check out Highlights From Superbon vs. Jo Nattawut at ONE Friday Fights 81:

SUPERBON KNOCKS OUT JO NATTAWUT IN THE FIRST ROUND 💥#ONEFridayFights81

pic.twitter.com/hoMrYMZ2dY — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) September 27, 2024