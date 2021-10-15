Superbon became ONE Championship’s inaugural featherweight kickboxing titleholder when he spectacularly knocked out Giorgio Petrosyan on Friday at ONE Championship: First Strike in Kallang, Singapore.

Petrosyan was riding a nine-fight win streak that stretched all the way back to 2013 before getting sensationally knocked out by Superbon. Andy Ristie is the last and only other man to stop the kickboxing superstar.

Superbon uncorked a devasting high kick early into round two that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas. The fight was immediately waved off and the 31-year-old began to run around the cage in celebration while Petrosyan lay motionless on the mat.

Check out the Knockout of the Year contender below…

What. A. KNOCKOUT! Superbon 🇹🇭 SLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! 😱 #ONEFirstStrike #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/rQzZqEswSx — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 15, 2021

Did Superbon just score the best KO of 2021?