Chingiz Allazov to Vacate Kickboxing World Title: “I’m done fighting in ONE Championship”

Chingiz Allazov is a decorated fighter in ONE Championship who holds the Featherweight Kickboxing World Title, but he is looking to leave it behind. After capturing gold in K-1 and ONE, ‘Chinga’ Allazov holds the top rank as the best pound-for-pound kickboxer on earth, but wants to step away from ONE.

Chingiz Allazov

Allazov has taken the kickboxing world by storm. The aggressive kickboxer has highly impressive wins against the likes of K-1 MAX Champion Yasuhiro Kido, GLORY Champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, the top-ranked Jo Nattawut, all-time great Superbon Singha Mawynn, and K-1 and GLORY titleholder Marat Grigorian. With these notable victories, Chingiz Allazov is ranked among all-time greats and is the top pound-for-pound kickboxer right now.

In an IG live interview, Marat Grigorian recently said that Allazov has vacated his kickboxing world title in ONE and is stepping away from the organization. In a conversation with Chingiz Allazov, we can update his side of the story.

Chingiz Allazov Leaving ONE

Speaking to the world champion Chingiz Allazov, he explained:

“Yes, it’s true. Before the fight between Marat Grigorian and Superbon, I told ONE Championship that I would leave my belt for this fight, but they said no … They offered me the fight with Superbon before Marat Grigorian, and I said, ‘If I fight Marat, I will finish my career.'”

Over five rounds, Allazov defended his title against Grigorian in 2023. Grigorian then defeated Sitthichai before losing to Superbon for the interim title. ‘Chinga’ was hoping that the Superbon vs. Grigorian fight would be for the undisputed championship.

Allazov continued, after his win over Grigorian he wanted either the Muay Thai Champion Tawanchai in kickboxing or a rematch to avenge a prior loss to Giorgio Petrosyan. He added:

“After that, I asked for a fight with Tawanchai, or even Giorgio Petrosyan again. But Petrosyan is done fighting in ONE Championship, and Tawanchai doesn’t seem interested in a kickboxing match with me. But now, I have a different plan. My own plan for my life and future, not the same plan as ONE Championship.”

Chingiz Allazov continued:

“But this news is true … I’m done fighting in ONE Championship, and I said I would leave my belt for Marat and Superbon to fight for. Before, Superbon won the interim title fight, but after this fight, they offered me another contract. However, I told them no, I’m finishing my career. I have different plans for my life. Maybe in the future, Inshallah, I’ll return to fight other fighters, but for now, I train every day, focus on my life, and focus on my family. Inshallah, always.”

Despite leaving the organization and leaving his illustrious title behind, he has nothing to say but good things about them. Allazov said:

“I wish all the best to all the fighters in ONE Championship, and I want to thank ONE Championship. I have a lot of respect for the whole ONE Championship team and Chatri.”

Chingiz Allazov has had public issues with ONE in the past. It’s not clear what’s next for either party. ONE has not yet officially removed the title from Allazov. ‘Chinga’ may move into fighting with K-1 or somewhere in central Asia. He said he is not yet done with kickboxing as a whole and he will continue to fight.