Tawanchai TKOs Superbon to Retain Featherweight Muay Thai Gold – ONE 170 Highlights

Tawanchai went two-up on Thai rival Superbon inside the iconic Impact Arena in Bangkok.

After a lackluster showing in his last outing against ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut, Tawanchai delivered a lights-out performance against the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing king, scoring a technical knockout against Superbon in the second round of their highly anticipated rematch at ONE 170.

While the first round was fairly competitive with Tawanchai being slightly more active, things ramped up in the second when the defending champion landed a brutal combination punctuated by a right-left combination that sent Superbon crashing to the canvas. Though he looked worse for the wear, Superbon answered the count and kept pushing forward.

That was until Superbon ate mat for the second time in a matter of seconds following another barrage of strikes from the Thai fan favorite.

Superbon once again answered the count, but it was clear that his demise was just a matter of time. Moments later, the champ pressed Superbon against the cage wall and caught him with a vicious left hook that sent Superbon crashing to the canvas for the third and final time.

Official Result: Tawanchai def. Superbon via TKO (three knockdowns) at 1:10 of Round 2.

Check out highlights from Tawanchai vs. Superbon at ONE 170:

