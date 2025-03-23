Rodtang Takes Out Takeru in 80 Seconds with Vicious Left Hook – ONE 172 Highlights

Rodtang Jitmuangnon only needed 80 seconds to finish Takeru Segawa in the ONE 172 headliner on Sunday.

For years, fans dreamed about debated about a potential clash between two of the greatest strikers in all of combat sports. As it turns out, we didn’t even need two minutes to find out who would come out on top.

Closing out the show inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena, ‘The Iron Man’ sent everyone into a frenzy when he unleashed an early combination punctuated by a vicious left hook that caught Takeru clean and sent the former three-division K-1 champion crashing to the canvas.

Despite his best efforts to answer the referee’s count, it was clear that Takeru was in no condition to continue fighting, prompting the referee to wave off the fight.

Official Result: Rodtang def. Takeru via KO (left hook) at 1:20 of Round 1.

Check out highlights from Rodtang vs. Takeru at ONE 172:

Return of an ICON 🌟 Takeru walks out in front of his home fans ahead of his kickboxing super-fight with Rodtang! @takerusegawa



Tune in to ONE's Facebook and YouTube outside of Japan NOW to catch the rest of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang!#ONE172 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

🌍 Available on ONE… pic.twitter.com/4cHOv0vDUk — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 23, 2025

Rodtang is HERE 😤 The main event of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang starts RIGHT NOW!



Tune in to ONE's Facebook and YouTube outside of Japan NOW to catch the rest of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang!#ONE172 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

🌍 Available on ONE YouTube and ONE Facebook outside of Japan pic.twitter.com/wM6CrW9rId — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 23, 2025

IRON MAN 🦾 Rodtang vanquishes Takeru in the FIRST ROUND of their massive kickboxing super-fight! 🔥#ONE172

🌍 Available on ONE YouTube and ONE Facebook outside of Japan pic.twitter.com/nYxh4JQlTr — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 23, 2025

Rodtang is ALL RESPECT 🙏❤️#ONE172

🌍 Available on ONE YouTube and ONE Facebook outside of Japan pic.twitter.com/rG7zGcPtpV — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 23, 2025

There's only ONE Rodtang 💯 Who's next for "The Iron Man"?#ONE172

🌍 Available on ONE YouTube and ONE Facebook outside of Japan pic.twitter.com/SShSvHgRFz — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 23, 2025

WELL-DESERVED 💰 Rodtang scores a US$50K bonus from Chatri for his jaw-dropping KO of Takeru!#ONE172

🌍 Available on ONE YouTube and ONE Facebook outside of Japan pic.twitter.com/KeHiFCTDsg — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 23, 2025