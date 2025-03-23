Rodtang Takes Out Takeru in 80 Seconds with Vicious Left Hook – ONE 172 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Rodtang Jitmuangnon only needed 80 seconds to finish Takeru Segawa in the ONE 172 headliner on Sunday.

For years, fans dreamed about debated about a potential clash between two of the greatest strikers in all of combat sports. As it turns out, we didn’t even need two minutes to find out who would come out on top.

Closing out the show inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena, ‘The Iron Man’ sent everyone into a frenzy when he unleashed an early combination punctuated by a vicious left hook that caught Takeru clean and sent the former three-division K-1 champion crashing to the canvas.

Despite his best efforts to answer the referee’s count, it was clear that Takeru was in no condition to continue fighting, prompting the referee to wave off the fight.

Official Result: Rodtang def. Takeru via KO (left hook) at 1:20 of Round 1.

Check out highlights from Rodtang vs. Takeru at ONE 172:

