In the main event of the stacked K-1 Beyond event, Iranian former Krush Champion Mahmoud Sattari would face off against striking maniac and former Enfusion world champion Thian De Vries.

In what was a one-round war, Mahmoud Sattari would catch Thian dropping him and proceed to put a beatdown on the Dutchman, tenderizing his body and even catching him with a wicked front kick. Not before Thian would rally and throw a brutal cross hook, knocking out Sattari brutally, winning him the K-1 cruiserweight title in a shocking turnaround!

K-1 always brings the heat and keeps kickboxing exciting.

With the Japanese kickboxing promotion still cranking out top-notch events, albeit to the dismay of Western kickboxing fans. To watch their event, one needs the assistance of a VPN and a change in sleep schedule to enjoy their content. However, the insane finishes and absolute banger fights that kickboxing is producing across all promotions, from Glory to ONE Championship, are what make it the most underrated and most exciting combat sport in the world.