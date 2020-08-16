IT’S TIME! The UFC 252 main event is finally upon us. Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier face off for the third and final time with UFC gold on the line once again. Who will win? Let’s find out…

Round 1: A really tentative start to the fight from both men. After more than a minute of posturing Daniel Cormier shoots for a takedown and gets it, if only for a moment before Stipe Miocic pops back up. Cormier has his opponent up against the fence with heavy pressure. Eventually Miocic is able to break away and get back to the striking range. Miocic slips one of those vicious body punches he used so well in the last fight in. Cormier lands big up stairs catching his opponent coming in. Miocic eats an eye poke and we have a break in the action while he recovers. Thankfully he’s ok and we get back to fighting. Miocic seems fine he’s landing nice shots on a consistent basis now. Cormier fakes a shot before throwing big upstairs – beautiful. ‘DC’ closes out round one very strong landing more sneaky shots up top, Miocic takes it well though just before the horn sounds.

Round 2: Super competitive fight so far. Cormier is landing lot’s of volume and trying to catch Miocic with sneaky big shots to get the KO. Cormier even mixes it to the body giving Miocic some of his own medicine. Not long after and ‘DC’ is wobbled bad. Miocic is swarming and ends the round in mount. Cormier grabbed on to his opponent desperately to avoid taking to much punishment and giving referee Marc Goddard the chance to step in.

Round 3: Cormier still looks hurt at the start of round three. Miocic lands big but ‘DC’ is tough and fires back. The champ is picking the the pace on his opponent now. It’s a tough start to the round for Cormier who has now been pushed against the fence by Miocic. The fighters separate and go back to the striking range. Cormier lands a nice low kick. Stipe steams forward and lands two shots before again pushing ‘DC’ against the fence. There isn’t a lot going on against the fence. Miocic seems content to hold the position. Cormier is happy to utilize the recovery time. Back to the center again. ‘DC’ is pushing forward but isn’t throwing much. Towards the end of the round this fight explodes into action. Both men land big shots. Cormier is complaining about an eye poke as the round ends.

Round 4: Cormier says he can’t see after suffering an eye poke at the end of round three. He comes out and is still pushing forward. Stipe catches him with a right coming in. Cormier returns with a one-two straight down the pipe. The champ puts his challenger up against the fence once again. It doesn’t last long though. Miocic is landing his right hand at will – Cormier just cant see it coming. ‘DC’ lands a big overhand right. Miocic clinches up against the fence again. Both fighters swing big and miss on the exit. Cormier lands another huge right. Miocic just isn’t budging. He again pushes to the fence. ‘DC’ tries a trip and manages to escape the position. Not long before he’s back against the fence. Cormier lands two right hands at the end of round four. The horn sounds. We are heading to the fifth and final round.

Round 5: Cormier starts round five by landing a few nice pop shots to stop the forward pressure of Miocic. Stipe returns with bigger shot that seem to do damage. The fight is against the fence again. Miocic has really done well to control ‘DC’ in these positions. As soon as they get back in to striking range they throw big. ‘DC’ gets the better of it and tries to swarm but gets caught coming in by Miocic who stops the momentum . Miocic again gets the fight to the fence. He throws a combo on the exit. Miocic tries the takedown but Cormier easily shrugs it off. He lands another big right hand. Miocic has the fight against the fence again with 30 seconds left on the clock. They break and the horn immediately sounds to end this fight and an epic heavyweight trilogy.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Stipe Miocic def. Daniel Cormier via unanimous decision