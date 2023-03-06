Stipe Miocic predicts July title fight win over UFC rival Jon Jones: ‘I’m going to beat that ass’

Former champion Stipe Miocic predicts he will walk away with the heavyweight crown against Jon Jones at the UFC’s International Fight Week in July.

‘Bones’ Jones vacated his light heavyweight title in 2020 and began planning a move to heavyweight. At UFC 285 this past weekend, the US-born athlete achieved his goal. He earned a successful debut at heavyweight capturing the vacant world title against the top-ranked Cirly Gane via first-round submission.

The former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is setting his target on the heavyweight throne, held by Jon Jones, in July. Miocic is one of the most accomplished heavyweight fighters in UFC history with notable wins over Fabrício Werdum, Alistair Overeem, Mark Hunt, Junior Dos Santos, and Daniel Cormier, among others.

Stipe Miocic vs Jon Jones targeted for July

International Fight Week in July is the target that the American athlete Miocic is mapping out for his return against Jon Jones. After UFC 285, Miocic spoke with the press regarding Jones and said:

“It’s a fight, he won, good for him. Hats off, but unfortunately, he’s got to fight me in July.”

Stipe Miocic also shared his thoughts on the UFC 285 heavyweight title match, he explained:

“I didn’t know how Jon was, he took three years off but hats off to him. You see some things, I’ll keep them to myself but I definitely see some things [I can use] … He’s a big boy. He’s 6-foot-4, 247 [pounds] or something like that. I’m bigger than that. We’re all big boys at heavyweight. I actually weigh more than both of them right now. I actually weigh 253 [pounds] so it’s kind of nice.”

The 40-year-old former heavyweight champion also described how he sees a fight going against Jones, he said:

“I’m going to train my ass off and I’m going to beat that ass. Yes, 100 per cent no questions [I want July]. I wanted this fight in March, it just didn’t work out. They gave it to Ciryl but unfortunately, I’ll wait until July, it’s fine. You’ll see in July. You’ll see what the difference is, I’ll tell you right now.” [Transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie]