Jon Jones submits Ciryl Gane in two minutes to capture UFC heavyweight championship – UFC 285 Highlights

Jon Jones made his long-awaited return to the Octagon on Saturday night for a heavyweight championship showdown with No. 1 ranked contender, Ciryl Gane.

‘Bones’ made his first walk to the cage in more than three years. Packing on another 40 pounds, Jones looked to conquer the UFC’s heavyweight division after ruling over the 205-pound weight class for more than a decade. Standing in his way was heavy-hitting Frenchman Ciryl Gane who was intent on spoiling Jones’ homecoming in front of a packed crowd at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 285.

Jones came out immediately putting pressure on Gane. It took ‘Bones’ just over a minute to work Gane to the canvas. Gane quickly worked his back to the fence in an attempt to wall walk. Leaving his head open, Jones quickly snatched a guillotine from a mounted position and cranked on it leaving Gane no choice, but to tap out just over the two-minute mark of the opening round.

Official Result: Jon Jones def. Ciryl Gane via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:04 of Round 1

Check Out Highlights from Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 Below:

