Jon Jones eyes fight with ‘Greatest of all time’ Stipe Miocic following UFC 285: ‘I want to solidify my legacy’

Slated to headline UFC 285 in just over two weeks’ time in a heavyweight division debut, former light heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones has offered to fight former two-time division champion, Stipe MIocic next, should he strike gold.

Booked to headline the March 5. event against former interim heavyweight titleholder, Ciryl Gane in Las Vegas, Nevada, look-see-do fighter, Jones will make his first Octagon outing in over three years at the pay-per-view event.

Last time out, Jones headlined a February 2020 event against multiple-time title chaser, Dominick Reyes, edging out the Californian in a close, debated decision victory in Houston, Texas.

Jon Jones fields future fight with Stipe Miocic post-UFC 285

Previewing his return next month against the aforenoted French technician, Gane, Jones admitted that he was putting everything into his fight with the Factory MMA Paris staple, however, already outlined his intentions to fight Ohio veteran, Miocic in what would come as his first heavyweight title defense.

“You know, Stipe Miocic would be a great challenge,” Jon Jones told TMZ Sports. “Obviously, I’m not looking past Ciryl Gane – I’ve got a huge, huge order ahead of me. But Stipe Miocic is who I’ve got my eyes on. People consider him the greatest heavyweight of all time.”

“And the opportunity to compete against such a man, I’d be honored,” Jon Jones explained. “The opportunity to beat such a guy would be truly something special and that’s what I want to do. I want to solidify my legacy, and I know you have to fight the best guys out there. And as long as Stipe’s still in the game, that would be the next – that would be my next target.”

Yet to fight since March 2021, Miocic suffered a second round KO loss to former undisputed heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou in the pair’s championship rematch. Miocic currently sits as the #2 ranked division contender.