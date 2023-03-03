Stipe Miocic reveals he has been offered UFC 290 title fight with Jon Jones or Ciryl Gane: ‘They told me, July’

Former two-time undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic has revealed the promotion have offered him a title fight with the victor of this weekend’s vacant championship clash between Jon Jones, and Ciryl Gane – with a bout offer for UFC 290 on July 8. during International Fight Week.

Miocic, the current #2 ranked heavyweight contender under the banner of the UFC, most recently featured back in March 2021 against fellow former undisputed champion, Francis Ngannou suffering a devastating second round KO in the pair’s championship rematch.

A former two-time undisputed heavyweight champion, Euclid veteran, Stipe Miocic first struck gold on enemy territory in Brazil, stopping Fabricio Werdum back in 2016 with a first round KO.

Beginning his second reign in a rematch knockout win over former two-division champion, Daniel Cormier in 2019, Miocic would defeat the Louisana native in a title trilogy rubber match the following year before suffering his knockout loss to Ngannou.

Stipe Miocic reveals the UFC have offered him a July title fight in his Octagon return

Still very much at play within the ever-altering heavyweight fray, Miocic has now revealed that ahead of UFC 285 this weekend, the organization has offered him a slot against either Jones or Gane on July 8. – with the International Fight Week billed UFC 290 event booked for the T-Mobile Arena.

“Yeah, they [the UFC] told me, July,” Stipe Miocic said during an interview with the above-mentioned, Daniel Cormier ahead of UFC 285. “They said it – International Fight Week. That’s what I was told, so.”

During his first reign as undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Miocic managed to land an impressive run of three successful title defenses, defeating Alistair Overeem with a first round KO in his native Ohio, before avenging a loss to former champion, Junior dos Santos in 2017.

In his first matchup with the then-promotional-perfect, Ngannou at UFC 220 in January 2018, Miocic managed to secure a unanimous decision win over the Cameroonian knockout artist.