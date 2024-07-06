Stipe Miocic hits out at Tom Aspinall, critics over heavyweight title holdup ahead of UFC 309: ‘Stop crying’

Expected to make his return at UFC 309 later this year, former two-time heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic has hit out at apparent critics of his – including interim gold holder, Tom Aspinall, denying he is holding up the division, and urging them to “stop crying”.

Miocic, who currently holds the number number six ranked heavyweight rank, has been sidelined for over three years, most recently featuring in a title fight rematch against promotional alum, Francis Ngannou.

And dropping his second championship belt to the Cameroonian knockout artist, Miocic was felled in the second round of their rematch with a thunderous knockout stoppage.

Remaining steadfast in his pursuit of a long-anticipated showdown against former light heavyweight kingpin, Jones, Miocic claimed the former pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter was most definitely “beatable”.

“Everyone thinks he’s (Jon Jones) going to beat my a*s,” Stipe Miocic told Shakiel Mahjouri. “I don’t like being told that. I like shutting people up. He’s beatable, I know he is. Anyone is beatable and I will be the first to do this.”

“I think styles make matchups,” Stipe MIocic explained. “I think I have a style that doesn’t match well with his style. If the shoe’s on the other foot, it could be me as well. He does a lot of good things. He’s good with his distance, his leg kicks and on the ground. I’m good at making it a fight. I’m technical but I can also make it into a brawl and make him feel really uncomfortable as does he he. I think it depends on who does what they like. Unfortunately, I don’t like being told what to do so I’m going to do what I want to.”

Stipe Miocic hits out at Tom Aspinall, urging fans to “stop crying”

Furthermore, taking issue with critics and even current interim champion, Aspinall – who have alluded to Miocic’s fight with Jones holding up the motion at the heavyweight limit, the Ohio native urged naysayers to stop “crying”.

“The UFC can do what they want,” Stipe Miocic explained. “It is what it is. There’s only one guy I want to fight, it’s Jon Jones. But at the same time, the UFC can pick who they want. People don’t know this but there were a couple of other times where I was ready to fight and they gave them another guy. What am I supposed to do? I’m not holding up any division like everyone says. I don’t care. Do what you want and stop crying – I’m not saying he’s crying. I’m just saying like fans and stuff like that.”

