Video – Jon Jones shows off huge physique in new training footage ahead of fight return at UFC 309

All but set to make his return later this year at UFC 309, heavyweight champion, Jon Jones is ramping up his training – posting footage of himself bike riding and blasting through heavy squats ahead of his fight with former champion, Stipe Miocic.



Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight titleholder, managed to mint himself as the undisputed heavyweight champion back in March of last year at UFC 285, submitting French contender, Ciryl Gane in a vacant title fight.

And slated to return last November at the promotion’s annual Madison Square Garden card, Jones was forced from a title defense against Ohio veteran, Miocic – suffering a pectoral tendon in the weeks before the headliner at UFC 295.

However, recovering from his injury setback following a surgical procedure, Rochester native Jones has confirmed he is plotting a return at UFC 309 later this year in New York, remaining steadfast on a clash with the above-mentioned, Miocic.

Honestly, it’s hard to say right now, I’m gonna base a lot of that on my next performance. The options are looking crazy right now. https://t.co/3skkYSY7Aj — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 1, 2024

“November 9th Madison Square Garden, I know it seems like a dream but it’s happening,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account.

Mandatory Credit: Patrick T. Fallon – AFP

Jon Jones shows off new training footage

And on his official Instagram account, former pound-for-pound number one, Jones posted new training footage as he plots his comeback at a first Madison Square Garden outing for himself – which included a massive stack of weighed squats.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“Today we worked on the top part of my squat,” Jon Jones posted. “I finished up at 525 pounds for a set of three. It’s awesome to feel my strength coming back, while shredding pounds at the same time. I got 18 weeks and three days to improve, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”



“Progress equals happiness, sacrifice today, smile tomorrow,” Jon Jones continued. “FInd your personal love for self improvement. That’s a @youngla t-shirt by the way.”

Are you excited to see Jon Jones’ return to the Octagon later this year?