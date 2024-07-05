Stipe Miocic claims Jon Jones is ‘Beatable’ ahead of UFC 309 title fight: ‘I will be the first to do it’

ByRoss Markey
Expected to finally make good on his heavyweight return at UFC 309 in November, former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic has claimed expected incoming foe, Jon Jones is most definitely “beatable” – and believes he will become the first fighter to legitimately beat the former.

Miocic, a former undisputed heavyweight champion twice under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined for the last three years, most recently taking on fellow former champion, Francis Ngannou in the pair’s title fight rematch.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

And dropping his crown, Ohio veteran, Miocic suffered a thunderous second round knockout loss to the Cameroonian, and has remained sidelined from competition in the time since.

Slated to headline UFC 295 back in November at Madison Square Garden, Miocic was pulled from the card after the above-mentioned, Jones suffered a pectoral tendon tear in the weeks ahead of the pairing.

Stipe Miocic confident Jon Jones is “beatable” ahead of UFC 309

Awaiting an expected title fight against Jones at the end of the annum, Miocic has claimed the Rochester native is most definitely “beatable” – and apart from a disqualification defeat to Matt Hamill, Miocic vows to become the only other fighter to beat the prior pound-for-pound kingpin.

“Everyone thinks he’s (Jon Jones) going to beat my a*s,” Stipe Miocic told Shakiel Mahjouri. “I don’t like being told that. I like shutting people up. He’s beatable, I know he is. Anyone is beatable and I will be the first to do this.”

“I think styles make matchups,” Stipe MIocic explained. “I think I have a style that doesn’t match well with his style. If the shoe’s on the other foot, it could be me as well. He does a lot of good things. He’s good with his distance, his leg kicks and on the ground. I’m good at making it a fight. I’m technical but I can also make it into a brawl and make him feel really uncomfortable as does he he. I think it depends on who does what they like. Unfortunately, I don’t like being told what to do so I’m going to do what I want to.”

Who are you picking to win at UFC 309: Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic?

