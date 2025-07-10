Why Paddy Pimblett Thinks Sean Strickland and Tom Aspinall Are Cooler Than You Think

Paddy Pimblett has nothing but good things to say about Sean Strickland and newly minted undisputed heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Coming off a big win over Michael Chandler in April, ‘The Baddy’ delivered another viral moment at UFC 317, stepping inside the Octagon to go face-to-face with Ilia Topuria mere moments after ‘El Matador’ flatlined Charles Oliveira to claim the lightweight world title.

The moment had practically everyone — except Dana White — salivating over the possibility of seeing the Scouser and Topuria finally do battle on MMA’s biggest stage.

Unfortunately, we may be waiting a little longer than we’d like, but that’ll give Pimblett plenty of time to continue honing his skills alongside some of the best fighters in the world. Recently, the Liverpudlian spent some time training with Strickland, learning a thing or two about the former middleweight titleholder’s world-class boxing and his unabashed love for shooting things.

“Strickland’s a big boy,” Pimblett told The Schmo. “But, nah, they’re both cool as (expletive). You know what I mean? I’ve known Tom for years. Tom’s been fighting on the same shows as me since he was amateur. So, he’s cool. I proper like Tom. I always have. And I’ve only met Strickland a few times, but again, he is one cool (expletive).”

Pimblett shocked to discover Strickland brought a gun to their sparring session

Pimblett even released some footage on his YouTube channel of his training with Strickland, including a rather hilarious exchange about the differing gun laws between the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

“We can’t shoot, lad, in the U.K., so over here it’s nice to shoot,” said Pimblett.

“Machine guns are legal here,” replied Strickland.

“The only shooting I’ve done is on Call of Duty, lad,” laughed Pimblett.