Stipe Miocic Boldy Names Francis Ngannou “Baddest Man on the Planet” Snubbing Jon Jones

ByTimothy Wheaton
Stipe Miocic recently weighed in on the debate about who holds the title of “Baddest Man on the Planet” between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou. Miocic is a former UFC heavyweight champion who acknowledged the unique strengths of both fighters but ultimately named Ngannou as the current “Baddest Man on the Planet.”

Stipe Miocic’s comments come amidst ongoing fan debates about the legacies of Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou. Jones, who recently defended his UFC heavyweight title with dominant performances, has been celebrated for his longevity in MMA. Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou, who now competing in the PFL after vacating the UFC heavyweight title, remains a feared figure due to his knockout power and high-profile boxing matches.

Miocic praised Francis Ngannou for his devastating power and continuous improvement, describing him as a fighter who always comes prepared with a game plan. However, he also highlighted Jon Jones’ exceptional skills, calling him “one of the best of all time, if not the best,” and noting Jones’ intelligence. Miocic speculated that a fight between the two would be a tough matchup, with Jon Jones needing to maintain distance and utilize his grappling to succeed. On the other hand, he noted that if Ngannou landed cleanly, it could be decisive.

Francis Ngannou PFL
Photo by Tim Wheaton

Speaking to The Schmo, Stipe Miocic explained:

Francis has great power and is getting better every fight but Jones is one of the best of all time, if not the best, he’s smart real tricky. With Francis, he always comes with a gameplan but he has thunder in his fists. It’s a tough fight, if Jon keeps the distance I think he will do well to get him down the ground but if Francis connects…all over.

Ultimately, who is the baddest man on the planet? He answered:

“Francis Ngannou.”

Jon Jones’ legendary run in the UFC Light Heavyweight division began in 2011 when he became the youngest champion in UFC history at age 23 by defeating the legendary Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua. Over his two title reigns, Jones amassed a record-breaking number of title defenses, wins, and longest win streak in the division, solidifying himself as one of MMA’s all-time greats. Despite controversies and suspensions, he returned to reclaim his dominance multiple times. In 2023 after a three-year hiatus, Jones transitioned to heavyweight and captured the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Francis Ngannou rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most feared heavyweights in MMA. After joining the UFC in 2015, Ngannou quickly climbed the ranks with devastating knockouts before claiming the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2021 by defeating Stipe Miocic via second-round KO. He successfully defended his title against Ciryl Gane before departing the UFC for the PFL in 2023. Ngannou also ventured into boxing, facing Tyson Fury in a highly anticipated bout where he lost via controversial split decision but impressed fans by knocking Fury down.

As Stipe Miocic’s recent comments highlight, both fighters bring unique strengths to the table, leaving fans divided on who truly reigns supreme in the heavyweight landscape. The debate over who holds the title of “Baddest Man on the Planet” continues to split the MMA world.

Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira
Photo by Tim Wheaton
Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

