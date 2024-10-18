Francis Ngannou Provides Update On His Mental Health Ahead of PFL Debut

PFL star Francis Ngannou has provided fans with an update on his mental health ahead of his debut for the promotion.

As we know, Francis Ngannou is one of the most intimidating fighters in the history of mixed martial arts. He’s also one of the most powerful, which he was able to prove time and time again throughout the course of his tenure with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Now, however, following his stint in professional boxing, Ngannou is set to test himself in PFL. He will do so tomorrow night when he clashes with Renan Ferreira, in a bout that many think serves as an interesting test for him at this stage in his career.

As we know, Francis Ngannou has been through a lot both personally and professionally in recent times. During an interview with LowKickMMA, ‘The Predator’ opened up on how he’s feeling and how he’s able to deal with adversity.

Francis Ngannou reflects on mental health journey

“I give credit to my hardships, my upbringing. The challenges I faced at a young age prepared me for life. Early on, I knew I was on my own and had to take care of everything myself. It was tough, but it prepared me for the future. Now, when things get tough, I know I’ll get through it. Everything in life comes and goes—nothing lasts forever. It’s about resilience. You’ve got to see beyond what’s in front of you because there’s always something better ahead.”

Regardless of whether he wins or loses, Francis Ngannou’s legacy in mixed martial arts was already cemented long before this fight. Hopefully, though, he’s able to put his best foot forward and put on a real show for those in attendance and those watching around the world. Who knows, maybe it’ll lead to an even bigger fight down the road.