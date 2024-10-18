Exclusive – Francis Ngannou discusses responsibility of being a role model: ‘I try to be a good influence’

Ahead of his return to action this weekend in the PFL, former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has revealed the wane it has on him to be a positive role model for the youth who follow him, claiming he always tries his best to be as “good” of an influence as he can be.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, will snap a two-year-plus hiatus from mixed martial arts this weekend in the desert, headlining a PFL (Professional Fighters League) event in a massive super fight with surging Brazilian phenom, Renan Ferreira.

And sidelined from the cage since he successfully unified the heavyweight crowns back in 2022 with a decision win over then-interim champion, Ciryl Gane, Ngannou twice entered the boxing ring in the time since, first sharing the squared circle with former WBC heavyweight titleholder, Tyson Fury.

Forcing the Morecambe native the distance over the course of ten rounds, Cameroonian knockout artist, Ngannou landed a big knockdown on the boxing star, before dropping a controversial split decision defeat.

And earlier this annum, Francis Ngannou suffered a thunderous second round knockout defeat to former world champion, Anthony Joshua in the pair’s showdown in Riyadh.

Francis Ngannou discusses responsibility of being a good influence

And ahead of his return this weekend against Ferreira in the SmartCage, Ngannou, who tragically lost his young son, Kobe earlier this year, spoke on how he plans to provide a good “influence” for young fighters and fans to follow from his doings and actions.

“Well, I used to say I didn’t sign up for the responsibility, but it comes around,” Francis Ngannou told LowKick MMA reporter, Timothy Wheaton ahead of his return with the PFL this week. “It’s a responsibility. When you walk around and see kids, maybe nine or ten years old, saying they want to be like you, you realize, “Oh, damn, I better be a better version of myself.” Whatever I become, I’m influencing them. You see that so many times, and parents talk about it, and you realize responsibility isn’t always something you sign up for. I think we have a moral responsibility in life.”

“When kids are looking up to you, it’s your responsibility, whether you like it or not,” Francis Ngannou explained. “You can be a huge impact in their life—for good or bad. So, once I accepted and embodied that responsibility, things started going well. I feel better about it now. I have a better opportunity to impact their lives. Just like how I would want someone my kid looks up to, to be a good influence. So, I try to be that for them.”