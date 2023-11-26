Video – Ring Cam Footage Shows UFC Champ Sean Strickland Pursuing Potential Car-Jacker

Sean Strickland is never one to back down when it comes to defending himself or his property.

Last night (November 25), Strickland lept into action after his ring cam appeared to catch an individual lurking around his truck. Believing the man in question was looking to steal his ride, ‘Tarzan’ left his home on a mission.

“Checked my ring last night and thought he was stealing my car or trying to break in… What would you of done??? I need full coverage on my truck lol!!! Also really nice guy,” Strickland wrote on Instagram

Sean Strickland thought somebody was breaking into his car last night pic.twitter.com/zgnniMHau0 — 𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙤💫 (@sinoUFC) November 26, 2023

The UFC champ offered some additional insight into the situation after he confronted the unidentified stalker.

So he was being chased by security, the story was that he hit his sister, took off shredded his tire and his vehicle got disabled and went on foot….. He said none of that happened…. lmao security waited for the cops for 2 hours then let him go. I wanna post the rest but I want to blur his face… lol,” Strickland explained.

It’s Been a Busy Week for Sean Strickland

That’s just the latest bit of excitement in what has been a busy week for Sean Strickland. The reigning middleweight king recently shared his take on the relationship between fellow UFC star Ian Garry and his 40-year-old wife Layla Anna-Lee after it was revealed that she had written a “satirical” how-to book on dating young athletes.

Strickland called her a “succubus” which, in turn, prompted Garry to threaten legal action.

Anna-Lee has since responded to the accusations levied by Strickland and a slew of fight fans following immense backlash.

Strickland is currently scheduled to defend his middleweight title for the first time at UFC 297 in January against No. 2 ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis.