‘Probably his toughest test’ Leon Edwards predicts Paddy Pimblett vs. King Green

Headlining UFC 304 this weekend after a lightweight scrap between compatriot, Paddy Pimblett and veteran striker, King Green – incumbent welterweight kingpin, Leon Edwards candidly admits the Liverpool native is in for his “toughest” fight yet inside the Octagon.

Returning to take headlining status on the promotion’s anticipated comeback to Manchester, undisputed welterweight champion, Edwards takes on Belal Muhammad in his own title fight rematch – attempting to rack up successful championship defense number three.

However, earlier on the night’s main card, so far promotional-perfect contender, Pimblett returns in a high-profile fight with the above-mentioned, Green, in a bid to extend his unbeaten Octagon tenure to six straight fights.

And closing as a betting underdog to topple San Bernardino striker, Green over the course of three rounds at UFC 304, Pimblett has been predicted to come unstuck against the boxing star, according to former featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Leon Edwards admits Paddy Pimblett in for “tough” clash with King Green

Furthermore, while British countryman, Edwards has reserved such predictions of a potential “hurting” loss for Paddy Pimblett, he candidly admitted that his matchup with Green will come as his biggest challenge to date.

“That’s a good one,” Leon Edwards said during an interview with talkSPORT, pondering more than his previous predictions. “I’ll go, Paddy (Pimblett). I’ll go all-British through here. I’ll go Paddy but I feel like Bobby’s a dangerous fight for him. Probably his toughest test.”

Receiving props earlier this week despite Volkanovski’s assessment of his chances, Pimblett appears to have shredded down some significant weight ahead of his trip to the scales to hit 155lbs pounds – in yet another leap from a heavy frame to a svelt physique.

UFC 304 takes place this weekend from the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England, with an undisputed welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad slated to take main event honors. In the night’s co-headliner, Tom Aspinall defends his interim heavyweight gold in a rematch with Curtis Blaydes.

Who wins this weekend at UFC 304: Paddy Pimblett or King Green?