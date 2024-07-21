Shavkat Rakhmonov responds after Ian Garry offers grudge fight at UFC 310: ‘It won’t even be close’

Subject of a call out from fellow unbeaten welterweight contender, Ian Garry overnight for a massive showdown at UFC 310 at the end of the year, surging finishing ace, Shavkat Rakhmonov claims a fight between himself and the Dubliner wouldn’t even “be close” if they actually share the Octagon.

Rakhmonov, who cracked the welterweight top-3 last December in another stoppage victory – to keep his finishing rate at 100%, made lightwork of former multi-time title challenger, Stephen Thompson with a second round rear-naked choke win at UFC 296.

As for Garry, the Portmarnock striker improved to 15-0 at UFC 303 at the end of last month during International Fight Week, beating Michael ‘Venom’ Page with a decision win over the London Shootfighters staple.

And linked with a return to the Octagon for his first appearance of this annum – before the end of the year, Rakhmonov was the subject of a call out from Garry, who shared the mats with the Uzbekistan native at Kill Cliff FC.

“December 2024 undefeated vs. undefeated let’s make this happen! @shavkatrakhmonov94,” Ian Garry posted.

Shavkat Rakhmonov claims Ian Garry fight “won’t be close”

And in response to Garry’s call out, unbeaten finishing star, Rakhmonov claimed if they actually fought each other, it would be far from a close contest.

“100% finish rate vs. 53% finish rate,” Shavkat Rakhmonov posted on his official X account. “It won’t even be close if it happens @iangarrymma”

In the midst of a dominant roughshod run through the 170lbs division since his move to the UFC, former M-1 Global champion, Rakhmonov boldly claimed that Garry’s prior recollection of training sessions amongst themselves was not exactly accurate to say the least.

