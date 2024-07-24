‘Motherf**ker’s an a**hole’ Joaquin Buckley claims Stephen Thompson’s nice guy act is fake

Joaquin Buckley is tired of ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson’s “nice guy act.”

Regarded as one of the nicest fighters in the game, Stephen Thompson has been a staple in the welterweight division for more than a decade. But as it turns out, not everyone is a fan.

During an exclusive interview with combat sports blog Parry Punch, ‘New Mansa’ claimed that he got a very different vibe from Stephen Thompson during an International Fight Week encounter and pulled no punches while recounting the incident.

🚨EXCLUSIVE: Joaquin Buckley details his recent run in with “Ellen DeGenerous of MMA” Stephen Thompson during #UFC303 International Fight Week, and says he needs a slice of Wonder Bread after their verbal exchange at the pool. 👀🍞



“I’m not even trolling on this one, but I… pic.twitter.com/XVQwPuYJO0 — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) July 22, 2024

“I’m not even trolling on this one, but I really feel like ‘Wonderboy’ be putting on a role,” Buckley said. “He ain’t as nice as everybody tries to claim him to be. I feel like ‘Wonderboy’ gave me different kinds of vibes… I feel like ‘Wonderboy’ is the Ellen DeGeneres of MMA. Seems like the nice guy on camera, but behind closed doors, that motherf*cker’s an a**hole, for sure.”

‘Wonderboy’ Snaps back at Joaquin Buckley

Getting wind of Joaquin Buckley’s comment, ‘Wonderboy’ snapped back on social media to remind ‘New Mansa’ of the time he asked the two-time title challenger for advice.

“Must’ve forgotten that time he asked me for technique advice, and I happily gave it to him,” Thompson wrote on X. “That was like a month ago. Keep talking, though.”

Fight fans weren’t exactly interested in hearing Joaquin Buckley’s blasphemous comments about Thompson either, blasting the Naperville native in response.

It’s also possible that Joaquin Buckley is simply trying to pick a fight with someone who sits a few spots above him in the welterweight top 10. ‘New Mansa’ is currently holding strong at No. 11 while ‘Wonderboy’ is clinging onto the No. 9 slot.

Either way, are you interested in a potential clash between Buckley and Thompson?