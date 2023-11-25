Sean Strickland Roasts Ian Garry and his ‘WAG’ Wife in latest social media rant: ‘Bro, Your girl is a succubus’

It was only a matter of time before two of the UFC’s most outspoken fighters, Sean Strickland and Ian Machado Garry, would cross paths.

The reigning middleweight champ took the first shot, calling out Garry on social media after learning some interesting facts about the Irish contender’s wife.

“You know I never talk about a fighters girls but fuck……. I almost feel bad for Ian Garry at this point….. bro your girl is a succubus…. :/ sorry bro it happens to us all once,” Strickland wrote on X.

Strickland’s post was a direct reaction to the recent reveal that Garry’s wife, Layla Anna-Lee, wrote a book entitled How to Be a Wag. For those unfamiliar, ‘Wag’ is an acronym used to refer to wives and girlfriends of high-profile sportsmen and women.

That revelation on top of the fact that Garry’s wife is 14 years older than him was simply too much for Strickland to look past.

“Guys, I never talk about anybody’s spouses but this sh*t ain’t right,” Strickland said in a video adding some context to the situation. “It ain’t f*ck*ng right. I got to talk about it. Ian Garry, I remember when I met you dude, it was in New York. You were with this fine a** girl, she had the little nipple coverings. We all f*ck*ng seen it right, everybody f*ck*ng seen it but I remember thinking to myself, there ain’t something right about that girl. There’s something about that woman that ain’t f*ck*ng right. “Guys, I never talk about anybody’s spouses but this sh*t ain’t right. It ain’t f*ck*ng right. I got to talk about it. Ian Garry, I remember when I met you dude, it was in New York. You were with this fine a** girl, she had the little nipple coverings. We all f*ck*ng seen it right, everybody f*ck*ng seen it but I remember thinking to myself, there ain’t something right about that girl. There’s something about that woman that ain’t f*ck*ng right. “This sh*t ain’t right dude, she’s a succubus. You got to run away bro. Hot girls are a dime a dozen, we’ll get your ring girls, we’ll get you two at the same time bro. You got to pull the rip cord man, it ain’t f*ck*ng right my friend. You got to pull that f*ck*ng rip cord, I’m here for you, the MMA community is here for you to do the right thing Ian Garry.”

Ian Garry Threatens Legal Action against Strickland

Getting wind of Strickland’s comments, Garry reached out to ‘Tarzan’ on social media and appeared to threaten the champ with legal action if he didn’t discontinue his antics. Of course, that only encouraged Strickland to dig a little deeper.

“You put a man’s mug shot on a shirt to shame him and then you say you’re going to sue me?!?! Learn how to be a fucking man,” Strickland wrote alongside a screenshot of the messages he received from Garry. “Were you born without a ball sack or did your wife remove them.. coward.. utter fucking coward,” Strickland added in a follow-up post.

And just for good measure, Strickland released another video reacting to Garry’s threat.