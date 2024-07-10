Sean Strickland refuses to fight Robert Whittaker until he wins title again: ‘Do the right thing, UFC’

Despite calls from fans and pundits alike for a middleweight title eliminator between former champions, Sean Strickland, and Robert Whittaker – the former has once more shut down the clash, until he wins the divisional crown first.

Strickland, who currently holds the number one rank in the official middleweight pile, managed to remain the divisional top spot holder at UFC 302 back in May, securing a split decision win over common-opponent, Paulo Costa.

As for fellow ex-champion, Whittaker, just last month at UFC Saudi Arabia, the fan-favorite striker turned in a short-notice win over Ikram Aliskerov, finishing the highly-touted Russian prospect with a stunning first round knockout win.

And weighing up potential fights with the likes of Strickland in a bid to earn another title fight rematch with either Dricus du Plessis or Israel Adesanya – who meet at UFC 305 next month, Whittaker confirmed plans to make an end-of-year return.

Sean Strickland again shuts down Robert Whittaker fight

However, one party certainly holding no interest in a fight with Whittaker is the previously noted, Strickland – who wants to fight for the undisputed championship first and foremost.

“The thought that Whittaker gets a title show before me is f*cking wild…” Sean Strickland posted on his official X account. “Bro you’re 0-3 – with a stoppage lol. I beat both those c*nts lol. Do rankings matter?! Do the right thing UFC.”

He can get it after I win my belt back — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) July 9, 2024

“He can get it after I win my belt back,” Sean Strickland wrote.

Earlier this month to boot, outspoken former champion, Strickland hit the headlines once more after he voiced his concern for the status of American fighters in the promotion, claiming they will soon be replaced by their Dagestani, Russian, and Brazilian counterparts.

“At one point, there’s gonna be no f*cking Americans left in the UFC,” Sean Strickland said. “We’re all gonna be watching Dagestanis, and Russians, Brazilians fighting. No one’s gonna give a f*ck. So, that’s what I think about that, you know. Let’s the make the UFC American again.

