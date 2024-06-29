Ex-UFC champion Sean Strickland shuts down talks of a fight with Robert Whittaker: ‘He doesn’t deserve it’

ByCraig Pekios
Sean Strickland is not fighting Robert Whittaker.

After ‘The Reaper’ scored a quick finish over replacement opponent Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia, fight fans immediately clamored for a No. 1 contenders battle between the No. 3 ranked Whittaker and the top-ranked Strickland with the winner moving on to face the winner of UFC 305’s middleweight title clash between defending champion Dricus Du Plessis and two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya.

According to Sean Strickland, that ain’t happening.

“Aint’ happening. I’ll say no,” Strickland told MMA Crazy during an interview at UFC X in Las Vegas. “Whittaker, he don’t deserve it. I’m next in line for a title shot. I’m the number one contender, it ain’t happening. I beat Izzy, I beat Dricus [Du Plessis]. I got f*cked in Canada. It ain’t f*cking happening.”

In September, Strickland shocked the world with a dominant five-round performance against Israel Adesanya to take the middleweight crown. Unfortunately, Strickland’s reign would only last a few months.

In January, he surrendered the strap to ‘Stillknocks’ in what many believe to be a controversial split decision.

Sean Strickland vs. Du Plessis

Sean Strickland has no interest in being a backup for Du Plessis vs. Adesanya

Strickland lobbied for an immediate rematch, but it became clear that he would have to go out and prove himself once again before getting a shot at redemption. He did exactly that at UFC 302, besting perennial contender Paulo Costa to solidify his spot as the next man in line.

Asked about potentially serving as a backup for the Du Plessis vs. Adesanya headliner in Perth on August 17, ‘Tarzan’ dismissed that possibility, calling it a “bullsh*t position” and once again reiterating his desire to wait.

“Backup is kind of a bullsh*t position. They can have anybody as a backup, it don’t f*cking matter. I’ll wait. If it ain’t for gold, I ain’t doing it.”

Check out the full interview below:

