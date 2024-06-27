Robert Whittaker says Khamzat Chimaev ‘Dodged a bullet’ with fight exit: ‘I would have starched him as well’

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker claimshe would have knocked out the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev if they shared the Octagon last weekend – believing the Chechen-finisher “dodged a bullet” with his withdrawal from their pairing.

Whittaker, the current number three ranked middleweight contender, headlined UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia last weekend against common-foe, Ikram Aliskerov – in a reworked bout after the above-mentioned Chimaev was forced from the clash due to a “violent” illness.

And dispatching the surging Aliskerov with a dominant opening round knockout win in Riyadh, Whittaker welcomed the chance to fight Chimaev in a reworked clash at the end of this year – however, urged him to settle down with his threats to see him soon.

Robert Whittaker confident of knocking out Khamzat Chimaev

Furthermore, discussing his failed fight with the Chechen contender, Auckland favorite, Whittaker revealed he believes the former likely would have suffered similar fate as Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia – if he made it to fight night.

“I was pretty primed and ready,” Robert Whittaker told MMA Fighting “I am 99 percent sure I would have starched Khamzat (Chimaev) as well. Our paths may cross one day in the division, as guys at the top of the game, but he dodged a bullet that night, that’s for sure.”

“… Like I said, I’m a middleweight, if he’s a middleweight – because I know he fights at welterweight sometimes as well – if we’re both at the top of the game, our paths may cross,” Robert Whittaker explained. “I didn’t duck you. I didn’t not sign the contract to fight you.”

With his win over Aliskerov, Whittaker turned in his second victory of the year, after landing a competitive unanimous decision win over former title challenger, Paulo Costa at UFC 298 in Anaheim.

Who wins in a potential fight: Robert Whittaker or Khamzat Chimaev?