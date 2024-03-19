Sean Strickland rips UFC star Conor McGregor in heated outburst: ‘He’s roided out, go retire on a yacht’

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland slams both Jon Jones and Coor McGregor in recent interview.

While no longer champion, Strickland has emerged as one of the biggest names in the current UFC landscape and has amassed a large fan base who enjoy his bravado and lack of filter.

Strickland is never one to hold back and is willing to express his opinion no matter the potential consequences or awkward situations it could lead to. This includes going after two of the biggest stars in MMA.

When asked about Jones by The Schmo, Strickland was straight to the point on the current heavyweight champion.

“At the end of the day, dude. Jon Jones is a piece of shit. I know that, the whole world knows that. We don’t need to reiterate his past, he needs to sack up and fight Aspinall,” said Strickland.

Strickland was then asked about McGregor and whether the Irishman will make his long-awaited return later this year after what has been endless months of rumours and alleged dates.

“I don’t know man… do we really care about Conor McGregor these days, he’s juiced out, roided out,”Strickland said. “Do we really still care about Conor McGregor, is he still a name in the UFC? Dude go retire on a yacht.”

What’s next for Sean Strickland?

Strickland is coming off a closely contested loss to Dricus Du Plessis in January in which he would drop his middleweight title. Some onlookers would score the fight for the American and still finds himself as the No.1 ranked middleweight.

It’s unclear exactly what will be next, but it is likely Strickland’s next fight will either be for the title, or a number one contender fight – potentially a rematch against Israel Adesanya.

What would you like to see Sean Strickland do next?