Conor McGregor coach John Kavanagh confused by UFC’s ‘Weird’ handling of the megastar’s anticipated return

Not even Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh knows why it’s taking so long for the UFC to book his return to the Octagon.

McGregor has been sidelined ever since suffering a leg injury in the UFC 264 main event in July 2021. Last year, the former two-division champion began hyping up his quote-unquote “greatest comeback in combat sports history” — something that has been rumored for UFC 296 last December, UFC 300 on April 13, and most recently, June 29 when the promotion wraps up International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour alongside Alta business partner Rich Chou, Kavanagh was inevitably asked for his take on the situation with Conor McGregor and why it’s taking so long for the UFC to book a fight with MMA’s biggest name.

As it turns out, Kavanaugh is just as clueless as the rest of us.

“I won’t pretend to know the politics and what’s going on with legal stuff in the background,” Kavanaugh said. “All I know is it seems odd that we’re not getting [any news]. Like I said, I really am speaking from a position of ignorance because I actually try to purposefully avoid all of that. “[McGregor’s manager] Audie [Attar] and the team, they do all that, they go back and forth with Hunter [Campbell] and the UFC team. But yeah, it’s weird to me for someone to be the star he is and not get more opportunities” (h/t MMA Fighting).

UFC Fans can get their Conor mcGregor fix on March 21

Conor McGregor is the highest-grossing athlete in UFC history, accounting for eight of the 10 biggest pay-per-view buyrates of all time. He has played a pivotal role in the promotion’s continued growth and mainstream appeal, which will undoubtedly come in handy when the UFC heads back to the negotiating table as their broadcast deal with ESPN is set to expire at the end of 2025.

‘Mystic Mac’ is also set to make his feature film debut this week (March 21) when Amazon Prime Video releases its remake of the 1989 action classic Road House. Taking over the role originally played by the late Patrick Swayze, Road House stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys.

McGregor plays Knox, one of the film’s antagonists.

“Look, I’m going to meet him either this evening or certainly tomorrow for the movie, and trust me, that’s why I half-jokingly say to journalists, ‘You know as much as me,’” Kavanagh said. “They all think, ‘Go on, give me the inside scoop.’ I’m seeing the same clips pop up that you guys do. “Conor’s traveling so much and my head’s down so much with what’s happening day to day, I’m not really every day on to Conor, ‘Hey, what? I’ve seen an interview.’ He’ll come to me when the fight’s announced, but I will be asking him.”

Despite Conor McGregor and John Kavanagh’s insistence that they are both ready, UFC CEO Dana White has continued to place the blame on his cash cow, claiming that McGregor’s immense wealth is the root of his delayed absence.

McGregor disputed that claim during an appearance at the Road House premiere earlier this month, stating that his return is being “pushed back” by the UFC and that it is beginning to affect his motivation.