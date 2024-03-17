Tom Aspinall scoffs at Jon Jones’ stature after intense face off with UFC star: ‘He’s nowhere near as big as me’

Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones come face-to-face.

Despite being the No.1 and 2 ranked heavyweights in the UFC, Jones and Aspinall will not be facing each other next, and maybe ever.

After suffering an injury, Jones was forced to postpone his fight with Stipe Miocic, much to the displeasure of Aspinall. The Brit is currently the interim-heavyweight champion, but has no viable matchup lined up.

Aspinall had begun to campaign to face with Miocic or Jones next but likely realised that will not be happening.

Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones meet for the very first time

After sharing a small back-and-forths Aspinall and Jones came face-to-face at a fitness event in Birmingham on Saturday. It resulted in a rather awkward meeting which was filmed and posted by Aspinall via his YouTube channel.

“What’s going on man?” Aspinall began.

“I’m all good man,” Jones replied as the two shook hands.

Aspinall would then reach to touch Jones on the shoulder, in what could only be seen as a friendly embrace. Jones would quickly remove Aspinall’s hand all while maintaining eye contact. The Englishman would quickly apologise.

“Are we going to do this thing?” Aspinall then asked Jones.

“I would hope so,” Jones responded.

“I would love to – respect,” Aspinall said to Jones. “I would love to have the honor one day.”

Jones answered back, “Maybe one day.”

Aspinall would also ask for a face-off picture with Jones, which was quickly shot down before the two posed for a side-by-side snap.

“Yeah it was good mate, all peaceful,” Aspinall explained following the interaction. “I wanna fight with him but I don’t wanna fight him at an even, I want to have a UFC fight with him. I just asked if he would give me the opportunity one day, he said he’s healing up good so we’ll see.”

