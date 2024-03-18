UFC star Sean Strickland admits to feeling ‘Mentally unwell’ regularly: ‘I feel like I’m a danger to people’

Ex-UFC middleweight world champion Sean Strickland continues to struggle with his mental health.

Over the last two years, ‘Tarzan’ has grown a cult following among fight fans for his energetic hot takes that range from mildly humorous to downright vile. Still, those who tend to disagree with his more extreme views tend to appreciate the fact that he’s essentially an open book — willing to say whatever is on his mind and far from shy when it comes to discussing his troubled youth.

But behind all of the homophobic and politically charged posts is a UFC star who is clearly struggling with his own mental health on a daily basis.

Recently, Strickland took to Instagram where he admitted to feeling “mentally unwell” despite amassing fame, fortune, and the highest level of success when it comes to punching other people in the face for a living.

“I’m always fighting the demons, sometimes I win, sometimes I lose,” Strickland wrote in the original video’s caption. “I lost last week. Anyways I understand a lot of my fans are very similar to me.. Just wanted to share this and remind you you’re not alone 👊👊 and… Don’t be a P lol!”

Sean Strickland feels like he is ‘A danger to people’

“All week I’ve been f*cked up, dude,” Strickland said. “I’ve been on the Twitter saying crazy sh*t, just f*cking spiraling. I woke up and I told my girl that I feel like I’m a danger to people. I don’t feel like I should be out in the world. I have everything — I’m rich, famous, like I have everything I ever f*cking wanted and I’m still mentally unwell and I get in these mindsets where I want to burn everything down in the world. “I want to have nothing so I can just f*cking lose it and take out everything on people. I think that you guys, in a weird way, are my family. I’ve shared some sh*t with you guys and you’ve shared some sh*t with me. I feel more connected with my fans than I think most people feel just because we’ve gone through a lot together and I have everything I want, but I still struggle. “My memory is so short that when I get past the week I think, ‘Man, that was a really rough time in my life.’ But when I really think about it, this happens multiple times per month every month. And I don’t know why I’m telling you guys this. I’ve just been going through some sh*t. I’ll be fine. I’m gonna go train right now and try to hurt all my friends and all the demons will go away. I just want you guys to know that I have everything I want in the world and I still struggle. So whatever you guys are going through, I hope you feel better. I f*cking wish you all the best.”

Whether you love him, hate him, or find yourself somewhere in between, you can’t help, but appreciate Strickland’s willingness to put himself out there for the world to see.

If only we could get him to cut down on the gay bashing…