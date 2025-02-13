Sean Strickland set to boot Eric Nicksick from corner after UFC 312: ‘He had to become a f*cking influencer’

Former middleweight champion, Sean Strickland has not taken too kindly to recent comments from long-time head coach, Eric Nicksick after his underwhelming loss at UFC 312, claiming the Xtreme Couture tactician likely will not be invited to corner him in the future.

Strickland, who headlined UFC 312 over the course of last weekend, dropping a one-sided unanimous decision loss against two-fight foe, Dricus du Plessis — for the second time since January of last year.

And following his disappointing loss, Strickland’s head coach, Nicksick claimed he would need to chat with the former regarding a plan for the future, and insisted he wanted to coach championship-material fighters.

And according to Strickland, following Nicksick’s comments — in which he criticized him for appearing on a podcast to discuss his own student, the former insisted he knew many coaches who would be available to corner him instead of his long-time trainer.

Image via: Zuffa LLC

Sean Strickland set to ditch Eric Nicksick after UFC 312 loss

“I like Eric. He’s a friend of mine and he’s gonna continue to be a friend of mine. Will he probably be in my corner? Probably not,” Sean Strickland said in a video posted on his official X account. “We have so many great guys at Xtreme… We have so many savages that I would love to corner me.

“The only reason why I’m making this video is because Eric had to go do a f*cking podcast and become an influencer,” Sean Strickland explained.

Furthermore, in the same video posted on social media, polarizing contender, Strickland revealed he suffered a terrible camp and was forced to undergo stem cell treatment in Colombia after suffering an arm injury just weeks out from UFC 312.

“This is not an excuse but that entire was just a struggle of ‘I’m good’ knowing you’re not good,” Sean Strickland said. “I was in Columbia eight or seven weeks out getting stem cells on a broken bone. Again, the bone healed fine. It’s not an excuse, but it just kind of weighs in the back of your head… All camp this is in the back of your head and you just keep telling yourself you’re good.