Sean Strickland reveals arm fracture pre-UFC 312 title fight: ‘I was in Colombia getting stem cells’

Off the back of his disappointing loss at UFC 312, Sean Strickland has revealed he fractured his arm during a training session just eight weeks out from his main event in Sydney, requiring him to travel to Colombia to undergo stem cell treatment.

Strickland, a former undisputed middleweight champion, headlined UFC 312 last weekend in a grudge rematch fight against the incumbent, Dricus du Plessis.

And dropping his second career loss to the South African in a thirteen month period, Strickland was unable to mount any real significant often against the defending gold holder, finding himself on the wrong side of a rather comprehensive unanimous decision defeat.

Sean Strickland reveals arm injury suffered before UFC 312

Following the loss, however, it has since been confirmed that Strickland suffered with a notable staph infection ahead of the bout. And now, the polarizing striker himself revealed during a training session just eight weeks out from UFC 312, he suffered an arm fracture.

“This is not an excuse but that entire was just a struggle of ‘I’m good’ knowing you’re not good,” Sean Strickland said in a video posted on his X account. “I was in Columbia eight or seven weeks out getting stem cells on a broken bone. Again, the bone healed fine. It’s not an excuse, but it just kind of weighs in the back of your head… All camp this is in the back of your head and you just keep telling yourself you’re good.

“All camp, man, whether it be the staph infection, the broken arm, having to get a visa, not getting approved until the week, not being able to get cornermen out there,” Sean Strickland explained. “This entire camp was a struggle of, I’m not good but me looking in the mirror and saying, ‘Sack up’.”

Strickland’s comments also come on the back of claims long-time head coach, Eric Nicksick — leader at Xtreme Couture, would likely not serve as a cornerman for him in the immediate future, after voicing his disappointment with his client’s performance against du Plessis in Australia.