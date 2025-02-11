KSI reveals failed talks to fight ex-UFC champion Tony Ferguson: ‘He said no’

Polarizing social media star and professional boxer, KSI has claimed a slew of fights were on his radar ahead of an eventual clash with Dillon Danis in March — including ex-interim UFC lightweight titleholder, Tony Ferguson, who he claims turned down the bout.

KSI, a polarizing YouTuber and social media influencer, is slated to make his return to professional boxing next month in Manchester, taking on Bellator MMA veteran and recent GFL (Global Fight League) signing, Danis.

KSI reveals plans to fight Tony Ferguson fell through

However, speaking with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned this evening, KSI revealed a host of bouts were targeted for his return to the squared circle — including the above-mentioned, Ferguson, and another ex-UFC title challenger, Donald Cerrone.

We wanted to do it again with the Nate Diaz fight,” KSI said. “I wanted to fully knock him out. And then he said no. So we went to (Jorge) Masvidal. He couldn’t do it because of his UFC contract. Went to Donald Cerrone. He said no. Went to Tony Ferguson. He said no. So we’re scrambling like, all right, what are we going to do? We need to try and find an opponent. We’ve got a date, March 29th, set. So we need to find someone.

And then eventually, Mams (Taylor) comes through to me like, we got Dillon Danis,” KSI explained. “And I’m like, oh, (oh, great. Well, I was like, are you showing off any more options? And he was like, no, man, we’re literally on the bare bones here. So I was like, you know what? Screw it. Let’s just go. Let’s just have fun. You know what? I finally get my hands on him. Logan (Paul) did his thing. I want to fully knock him out.”

Himself also penning a deal to compete for the newly-launched, GFL, Oxnard veteran, Ferguson has also been linked with a return to competition in the form of a welterweight clash with would-be common-foe, Danis.