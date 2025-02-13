Eric Nicksick’s Brutal Honesty About Sean Strickland Stirs Controversy Among UFC Fans in Coach vs Fighter Debate

Eric Nicksick’s comments on Sean Strickland‘s loss at UFC 312 has led to a great deal of controversy amongst UFC fans.

As we know, Eric Nicksick has been the head coach of Sean Strickland for quite some time. The two have been through a lot together, which includes capturing the UFC middleweight championship when Sean defeated Israel Adesanya. Last weekend, however, Strickland fell short in his attempt to reclaim the belt from Dricus du Plessis in what proved to be a pretty one-sided affair.

In an interview earlier this week, Eric Nicksick made it clear that he wasn’t impressed with what Strickland produced, and made it seem like he was questioning their entire partnership together.

As a result of his remarks, many online have questioned both Eric Nicksick and Sean Strickland, as well as their future as a team.

Eric Nicksick says he was “uninspired” by Sean Strickland’s performance at #UFC312 and believes his student should think about “what he wants to do in the sport” 🤔🗣️ pic.twitter.com/aQQ5Mt7WLG — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) February 11, 2025

Eric Nicksick’s criticism receives backlash

