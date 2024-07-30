Video – Sean O’Malley warns Merab Dvalishvili in Noche UFC face off: ‘Do you wanna die?’

Officially slated to finally share the Octagon after months of speculation later this annum, undisputed bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley had some words of warning for Merab Dvalishvili – who took issue with the Montana striker’s head coach, former fighter, Tim Welch.

O’Malley, the incumbent undisputed bantamweight titleholder, returns to the Octagon in September Noche UFC, taking on the surging Georgian grappling challenger, Dvalishvili in a high-profile Las Vegas Sphere card in Nevada.

Most recently headlining UFC 298 earlier this year in Miami, Dana White’s Contender Series product, O’Malley turned in a one-sided unanimous decision win over Marlon Vera – avenging his sole professional loss.

Winning the bantamweight crown last summer, O’Malley made short work of Dvalishvili’s close friend and training partner, Aljamain Sterling with a second round knockout win Boston.

Sean O’Malley issues warning to Merab Dvalishvili

In the midst of a stunning unbeaten run, this year to boot, Tbilisi contender, Dvalishvili turned in a dominant decision win over former two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo.

And finally booking a title grudge fight at the Las Vegas Sphere, O’Malley and Dvalishvili flapped gums at each other during a promotional face-off for Noche UFC – with the former claiming his head coach, Welch would “kill” the latter if they ever wanted to settle their differences.

“If you have a problem with him (Tim Welch), you can take it up with him,” Sean O’Malley told Merab Dvalishvili. “He’ll fight you, if that’s what you want. You want to die? That’s what you’re saying? He’ll kill you.”

Mandatory Credit: Media News Group – Los Angles Daily News

Engaging a long-standing rivalry with O’Malley and his coach Welch amid the champion’s victory over his training partner, Sterling, Dvalishvili claimed he would defeat the Montana striker before targeting Welch outside the Octagon.

As a result, Welch would fire back at the Georgian – mocking his stature and claiming he had “punted” footballs bigger than Dvalishvili.

Who wins at Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley or Merab Dvalishvili?