Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili booked for Noche UFC 306 Headliner

Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili has been booked as the UFC 306 main event for UFC Noche on September 14. The headlining fight will see the bantamweight title on the line, live from The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306

Georgia’s Merab Dvalishvili is a relentless wrestler who has carved through the competitive bantamweight division in the UFC. On his way to the top ‘The Machine’ has defeated former champions such as Henry Cejudo, Petr Yan, and José Aldo. Since making his debut in 2017, Dvalishvili has become one of the top takedown athletes in the UFC. With Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306, the Georgian athlete is looking to avenge his teammate Aljamain Sterling

‘Funkmaster’ Aljamain Sterling was the bantamweight champion until he lost the title via knockout to ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley. Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili is a battle of the two top fighters in the division as well as a clash of styles. This is a wrestler facing a slick striker.

The US-born Sean O’Malley is a popular figure among MMA fans having won the vast majority of his fights by way of knockout. Often, he will wear colorful hair, paired with colorful clothing, to stand out among his peers. Thus far in his UFC career, he has defeated notable fighters such as Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera, Petr Yan, and the aforementioned Aljamain Sterling.

Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili has been booked for UFC 306 on September 14, part of UFC Noche, it will be broadcast live from The Sphere in Las Vegas.