Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

Bymmatimmy
Sean O'Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili

All the fights for Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili in Las Vegas on Saturday 14th September 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

  • Event: Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili
  • Date: Sat, Sep. 14, 2024
  • Location: The Sphere, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.
  • Broadcast: Prelims 6 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 10 p.m. ET in the U.S.
  • Broadcast in the UK: Prelims will begin at 11 p.m. BST, Main Card at 3 a.m. BST
Sean O'Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili

Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili Full fight card

Main Card

  • Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili: Bantamweight Title Fight
  • Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko: Women’s Flyweight Title Fight
  • Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes: Featherweight
  • Daniel Zellhuber vs. Esteban Ribovics: Lightweight
  • Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Ode’ Osbourne: Flyweight
READ MORE:  Robert Whittaker predicts Belal Muhammad will struggle against Leon Edwards at UFC 304

Prelims

  • Irene Aldana vs. Norma Dumont: Women’s Bantamweight
  • Manuel Torres vs. Ignacio Bahamondes: Lightweight
  • Édgar Cháirez vs. Kevin Borjas: Flyweight
  • Yazmin Jauregui vs. Ketlen Souza: Women’s Strawweight
  • Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Aoriqileng: Bantamweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili Tale of the Tape

Name:Sean O’MalleyMerab Dvalishvili
Country:United StatesGeorgia
Age:2933
Height:5 ft 11 in (1.80 m)5 ft 6 in (1.68 m)
Weight:135 lb (61 kg; 9 st 9 lb)135 lb (61 kg; 9 st 9 lb)
Reach:72 in (183 cm)68 in (173 cm)

Start date and time

Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili takes place on Saturday, September 14th, at The Sphere, Las Vegas. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET with the the Prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main event starts at 3 a.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 11 p.m. GMT.

READ MORE:  Alex Pereira teases imminent UFC return, phone call with Dana White

Betting Odds

  • Sean O’Malley: -105 underdog 
  • Merab Dvalishvili: -125 favorite

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Las Vegas, Nevada, or plan to attend Riyadh Season Noche: UFC Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishviliat The Sphere, tickets are on sale from Wednesday 31st July, and will be available here.

Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili Preview

PPV price and Live streams

Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili is Live on ESPN+ PPV and the PPV is not available right now. When available you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In The UK, Noche UFC is available on TNT Sports as well as the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass.

READ MORE:  Welterweight Champ Belal Muhammad wants Dricus du Plessis: "Smack him around, try to get two belts."

What is Next after Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili?

The next UFC event that follows Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili is UFC Fight Night: Paris on the 28th of September 2024.

READ MORE:  Rose Namajunas wants Erin Blanchfield at Madison Square Garden

Latest Posts

Latest Posts