Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili in Las Vegas on Saturday 14th September 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili
- Date: Sat, Sep. 14, 2024
- Location: The Sphere, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.
- Broadcast: Prelims 6 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 10 p.m. ET in the U.S.
- Broadcast in the UK: Prelims will begin at 11 p.m. BST, Main Card at 3 a.m. BST
Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili Full fight card
Main Card
- Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili: Bantamweight Title Fight
- Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko: Women’s Flyweight Title Fight
- Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes: Featherweight
- Daniel Zellhuber vs. Esteban Ribovics: Lightweight
- Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Ode’ Osbourne: Flyweight
Prelims
- Irene Aldana vs. Norma Dumont: Women’s Bantamweight
- Manuel Torres vs. Ignacio Bahamondes: Lightweight
- Édgar Cháirez vs. Kevin Borjas: Flyweight
- Yazmin Jauregui vs. Ketlen Souza: Women’s Strawweight
- Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Aoriqileng: Bantamweight
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Sean O’Malley
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Country:
|United States
|Georgia
|Age:
|29
|33
|Height:
|5 ft 11 in (1.80 m)
|5 ft 6 in (1.68 m)
|Weight:
|135 lb (61 kg; 9 st 9 lb)
|135 lb (61 kg; 9 st 9 lb)
|Reach:
|72 in (183 cm)
|68 in (173 cm)
Start date and time
Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili takes place on Saturday, September 14th, at The Sphere, Las Vegas. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET with the the Prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main event starts at 3 a.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 11 p.m. GMT.
Betting Odds
- Sean O’Malley: -105 underdog
- Merab Dvalishvili: -125 favorite
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be near Las Vegas, Nevada, or plan to attend Riyadh Season Noche: UFC Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishviliat The Sphere, tickets are on sale from Wednesday 31st July, and will be available here.
Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili Preview
PPV price and Live streams
Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili is Live on ESPN+ PPV and the PPV is not available right now. When available you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In The UK, Noche UFC is available on TNT Sports as well as the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass.
What is Next after Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili?
The next UFC event that follows Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili is UFC Fight Night: Paris on the 28th of September 2024.