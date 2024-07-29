Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili in Las Vegas on Saturday 14th September 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili

Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili Date : Sat, Sep. 14, 2024

: Sat, Sep. 14, 2024 Location : The Sphere, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.

: The Sphere, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. Broadcast : Prelims 6 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 10 p.m. ET in the U.S.

: Prelims 6 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 10 p.m. ET in the U.S. Broadcast in the UK: Prelims will begin at 11 p.m. BST, Main Card at 3 a.m. BST

Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili Full fight card

Main Card

Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili: Bantamweight Title Fight

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko: Women’s Flyweight Title Fight

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes: Featherweight

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Esteban Ribovics: Lightweight

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Ode’ Osbourne: Flyweight

Prelims

Irene Aldana vs. Norma Dumont: Women’s Bantamweight

Manuel Torres vs. Ignacio Bahamondes: Lightweight

Édgar Cháirez vs. Kevin Borjas: Flyweight

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Ketlen Souza: Women’s Strawweight

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Aoriqileng: Bantamweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili Tale of the Tape

Name: Sean O’Malley Merab Dvalishvili Country: United States Georgia Age: 29 33 Height: 5 ft 11 in (1.80 m) 5 ft 6 in (1.68 m) Weight: 135 lb (61 kg; 9 st 9 lb) 135 lb (61 kg; 9 st 9 lb) Reach: 72 in (183 cm) 68 in (173 cm)

Start date and time

Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili takes place on Saturday, September 14th, at The Sphere, Las Vegas. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET with the the Prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main event starts at 3 a.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 11 p.m. GMT.

Betting Odds

Sean O’Malley: -105 underdog

Merab Dvalishvili: -125 favorite

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Las Vegas, Nevada, or plan to attend Riyadh Season Noche: UFC Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishviliat The Sphere, tickets are on sale from Wednesday 31st July, and will be available here.

Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili Preview

PPV price and Live streams

Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili is Live on ESPN+ PPV and the PPV is not available right now. When available you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In The UK, Noche UFC is available on TNT Sports as well as the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass.

What is Next after Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili?

The next UFC event that follows Noche UFC: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili is UFC Fight Night: Paris on the 28th of September 2024.