Breaking – Sean o’Malley set for UFC 299 title fight rematch against Marlon Vera in March grudge match

An undisputed bantamweight championship between division gold holder, Sean O’Malley, and the current number six ranked contender, Marlon Vera is slated to feature at UFC 299 in March, as the two meet in a rematch. At the time of publication, an official location, date, or venue for thew flagship event has yet to be determined at the time of publication.

Headlining UFC 292 back in August, Montana native, O’Malley struck undisputed bantamweight gold with a spectacular second round win over Aljamain Sterling – defeating the Uniondale native with a stunning knockout win in his first headlining outing under the banner of the organization.

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2 set to feature at UFC 299 in March

As for Vera, the Chone native also featured on that pay-per-view card in Boston, Massachusetts, turning in a decision win over common-foe and bantamweigh stalwart, Pedro Munhoz.

UFC CEO, Dana White tonight confirmed the bantamweight championship rematch between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera in a video posted on his official social media.

First fighting back in 2020 in the co-main event of UFC 252 in August of that year, O’Malley, a product of Dana White’s Contender Series, suffered his first professional loss in the form of a first round ground strikes TKO loss to Ecuadorian contender, Vera at the UFC Apex facility.

En his route to a championship fight with Sterling earlier this year, O’Malley, 29, landed a slew of wins over the likes of Thomas Almeida, and Raulian Paiva, as well as a close, hard-fought split decision win over former champion, Petr Yan in the co-main event of UFC 280 back in October of last year.

Boasting an impressive 21-8-1 professional record, RVCA mainstay, Vera has landed triumphs over the likes of Davey Grant, and Rob Front before his victory over the above-mentioned, Munhoz, as well as two stunning high-kick knockout wins over former lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar, and former two-time bantamweight gold holder, Dominick Cruz, respectively.

