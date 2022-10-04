UFC bantamweight, Sean O’Malley has proclaimed former double-champ Conor McGregor as the ‘GOAT’.

The debate about the greatest of all time (GOAT) rages on in every sport and MMA is no different. Whether you like Jon Jones, George St-Pierre, or Demetrious Johnson, there is often a common theme in most lists.

Sean O’Malley however has a different take, claiming that Conor McGregor is the GOAT, taking in all that McGregor has done for the sport and the entertainment aspect

“It’s crazy to look back on him, like when he first got in UFC, when he first fought Dustin Poirier. It just reminds you. It shows you. That’s why that motherf**ker is so big,” O’Malley said via his YouTube Channel.

“Just his character at the beginning was so fun and entertaining,” O’Malley continued. “He’s the G.O.A.T. Maybe not G.O.A.T when it comes to skillset, it’s hard to say who’s the G.O.A.T. Like, who’s the best, it’s hard to say.

“When it comes to who’s the G.O.A.T., who really blew up the sport, who really took it to the next level, who is the most entertaining, who captivated the most people, Conor is the G.O.A.T. And not even anyone really that close.” (H/T MMAWeekly)

What’s next for Sean O’Malley?

The 27-year-old O’Malley will undergo his toughest test to date when he takes on former 135lb champion, Petr Yan, at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

O’Malley is coming off a significant step up in class, taking on Pedro Munhoz in July of this year but the bout would leave everyone unsatisfied. After an eye poke in the second round, Munhoz was declared unable to continue and the accidental but still illegal shot left the referee to declare the bout, which to his credit O’Malley appeared to be winning, a no contest.

Should O’Malley prove the masses wrong and defeat Yan, he will undoubtedly earn himself a title shot.

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley?