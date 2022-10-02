Dillon Danis shared messages to Sean O’Malley, challenging ‘Suga’ to a fight.

Although the welterweight has not competed since June of 2019 and only holds a professional 2-0 record, Dillon Danis never seems to be far away from MMA headlines.

By way of social media, Danis continues to prod some of the biggest names in combat sports, casting a wide net to the likes of Jake Paul, Michael Bisping and Khamzat Chimaev.

This time however it was rising bantamweight contender, Sean O’Malley, that Danis had in his sights. Unprompted, the former BJJ world champion would tweet a screenshot of his DMs with O’Malley, in which Danis would challenge O’Malley to a fight.

“Talk a lot of sh*t for a little man” Danis would begin, to which O’Malley would simply respond “thanks.”

“We should fight”, Danis added. “After you lose to yan we can meet up and live steam it.”

When will Dillon Danis fight again?

While Danis is mostly known for his social media antics nowadays, there was some promise for him at one point. Danis had a very successful BJJ career, winning multiple titles before he switched over to MMA.

He would sign with Bellator, making his professional debut on the Bellator 198 card in April 2018, winning by first-round submission. It would be another 14 months until Danis made his second, and last professional fight winning by another first-round submission.

Although Danis never looked like a world-beater and his stand-up was a little suspect, he possessed a solid grappling game, a reasonable following, and was marketable.

Bellator CEO, Scott Coker recently spoke about Danis’ absence from the sport, offering him a spot if he decided to come back.

He’s a super-talented, jiu-jitsu fighter, but he’s got to stay active, and he’s got to want to come back,” Coker said. “He calls me, he wants to come back, and then sometimes, I don’t hear from him for months. If he’s really serious about coming back, we’ll definitely have a spot for him, and we’ll definitely make an opportunity for him.”

Would you like to see Dillon Danis fight again?#