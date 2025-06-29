Dana White denies Jon Jones’ claim he informed UFC of retirement plans months ago: ‘That’s not true’

UFC CEO, Dana White has refuted recent claims from ex-heavyweight champion, Jon Jones in which he said he informed the promotion of his plans to retire months ago, labelling such claims as untrue.

Earlier this month, Jones sent shockwaves through the sport’s sphere, officially announcing his retirement from combat sports with immediate effect, and thus, relinquishing his heavyweight crown.

“Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the UFC,” Jon Jones’ statement on X read. “This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years. From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to push the boundaries of what was possible in this sport.”

With his decision to walk away from the sport, the above-mentioned, Dana White also confirmed how interim champion, Tom Aspinall had been promoted to undisputed titleholder, and would look to match the British star soon amid a period of sidelining lasting almost a year.

But on social media this week, the vocal Jones claimed organizational brass were informed of his intentions to retire some time ago — in fact, months.

Dana White claims Jon Jones’ retirement plans were not previously known

However, as far as White maintains, those claims from the polarizing Rochester native are simply not the truth.

“That’s not true,” Dana White said in regards to Jon Jones’ prior retirement plans during his post-event interview with assembled media after UFC 317. “I’m telling you the truth. Believe who you want to believe.”

Finding himself under immense criticizm for denying the above-mentioned, Aspinall the chance to unify the titles against him since November of last year, Jones, as far as White is concerned, however, never “ducked” the chance to fight the Atherton fan-favorite.

“We were talking about it before that, but yeah, the fight [between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall] was done, we had the fight done a long time ago, so why he decided not to fight, you guys will have to ask him that,” White told The Mac Life.